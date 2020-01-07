Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BeiGene, Ltd. is a biotechnology company which focused on immuno-oncological therapeutics. The company’s clinical-stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, BGB-283, BGB-290, and BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BGNE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $215.00 target price on Beigene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Beigene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Guggenheim lowered Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Beigene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Beigene from $201.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Beigene currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.78.

NASDAQ BGNE traded up $2.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $164.50. 238,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,310. Beigene has a 12 month low of $113.01 and a 12 month high of $210.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($5.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($1.55). Beigene had a negative net margin of 192.75% and a negative return on equity of 53.11%. The company had revenue of $50.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.53) earnings per share. Beigene’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Beigene will post -13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 62,259 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.62, for a total value of $10,000,040.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,411,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,061,388.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 1,000 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,585,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,269,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,463 shares of company stock worth $24,386,798 over the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Beigene by 6,519.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 526,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,207,000 after purchasing an additional 518,127 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Beigene by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,012,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,447,000 after buying an additional 88,827 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beigene during the second quarter worth about $8,856,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Beigene by 189.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,762,000 after buying an additional 41,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in Beigene by 25.5% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 198,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,601,000 after buying an additional 40,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

