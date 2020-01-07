BBA AVIATION PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BBA AVIATION PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $19.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Signature Aviation PLC provides air transport support services. The Company offers fueling, ground handling, passenger pilot, line maintenance and technical support services, as well as aftermarket facilities such as manufacturing of aircraft equipment. Signature Aviation PLC, formerly known as BBA Aviation plc, is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BBAVY. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BBA AVIATION PL/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of BBA AVIATION PL/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of BBA AVIATION PL/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of BBAVY opened at $16.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.34 and its 200-day moving average is $18.37. BBA AVIATION PL/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $14.13 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74.

BBA Aviation plc provides aviation support and aftermarket services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Signature and Ontic segments. The company operates Signature Flight Support, a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature service and accommodation to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management for passengers, operators, and pilots of the B&GA fleet.

