Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) Given a €65.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Bankhaus Lampe set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €74.55 ($86.69).

BMW stock traded up €1.17 ($1.36) during trading on Monday, reaching €74.22 ($86.30). 1,302,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €73.79 and its 200-day moving average price is €67.49. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 52-week low of €58.04 ($67.49) and a 52-week high of €78.30 ($91.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion and a PE ratio of 6.86.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

