Base Resources (LON:BSE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Base Resources (LON:BSE) in a report issued on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 21 ($0.28) price objective on shares of Base Resources in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Base Resources in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Numis Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Base Resources in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 21 ($0.28) price objective on shares of Base Resources in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Base Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 24.42 ($0.32).

Get Base Resources alerts:

Shares of BSE opened at GBX 12.25 ($0.16) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $143.52 million and a P/E ratio of 3.71. Base Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 10.12 ($0.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 16.50 ($0.22). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 12.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 12.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91.

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Base Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Base Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.