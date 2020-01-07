Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Shares Up 11.8%

Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED)’s share price shot up 11.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.51 and last traded at $4.35, 499,800 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 29% from the average session volume of 388,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BNED. ValuEngine downgraded Barnes & Noble Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Sidoti downgraded Barnes & Noble Education from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.78. The firm has a market cap of $187.89 million, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.80.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). Barnes & Noble Education had a positive return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $772.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $29,770.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 202,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,437.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Master Fund Lp Outerbridge purchased 102,726 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $322,559.64. Company insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 132.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 4,063.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 17,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 111.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 11,657 shares during the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Barnes & Noble College, MBS Textbook Exchange, and Digital Student Solutions. The Barnes & Noble College segment sells and rents course material; offers a suite of digital content, software, and services through its LoudCloud platform, as well as e-textbooks; and sells general merchandise, including collegiate and athletic apparel, other custom-branded school spirit products, technology, supplies, and convenience items.

