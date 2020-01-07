Band Protocol (BAND) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $760,897.00

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 6th. In the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Band Protocol has a market cap of $3.78 million and approximately $760,897.00 worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Band Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00002955 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012668 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00189167 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.74 or 0.01471042 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00123946 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00024576 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,100,210 tokens. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol . The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

Band Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

