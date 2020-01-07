Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.66

Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.66 and traded as high as $9.11. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $8.98, with a volume of 721,656 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.29.

The firm has a market cap of $74.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.66.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 19.01%. On average, analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco SA will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.0047 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is 7.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 22.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,585,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,766,000 after buying an additional 9,136,438 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 12.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,632,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,653,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875,984 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,765,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490,926 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,812,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977,713 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,242,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,204 shares during the period. 2.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

