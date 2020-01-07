Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $172.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) to post sales of $172.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Balchem’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $165.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $179.00 million. Balchem reported sales of $163.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Balchem will report full year sales of $649.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $642.70 million to $656.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $757.35 million, with estimates ranging from $678.70 million to $836.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Balchem.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $158.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BCPC. BidaskClub downgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Balchem in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Balchem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Balchem during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Balchem during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Balchem during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Balchem during the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BCPC traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.52. The stock had a trading volume of 127,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.33. Balchem has a 52 week low of $77.42 and a 52 week high of $106.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. Balchem’s payout ratio is 17.28%.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

