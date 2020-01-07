Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st.

Shares of NYSE:BCSF opened at $19.86 on Friday. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $20.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 37.79%. The company had revenue of $52.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.91 million. Equities research analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is presently 113.10%.

In other Bain Capital Specialty Finance news, Director Amy Butte bought 2,800 shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.94 per share, with a total value of $53,032.00. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 200.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 125,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares during the period. 35.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

