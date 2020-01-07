BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BAESY. ValuEngine lowered BAE SYS PLC/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered BAE SYS PLC/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BAE SYS PLC/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BAE SYS PLC/S presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.00.

OTCMKTS:BAESY traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.10. 120,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,398. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.02. BAE SYS PLC/S has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $31.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.02.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAESY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S by 151.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 9,285 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 783,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,634,000 after buying an additional 101,492 shares during the period. 0.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAE SYS PLC/S Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

