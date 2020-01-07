B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Gap Up to $3.88

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.78, but opened at $3.88. B2Gold shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 7,742,800 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on BTG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank set a $5.30 price objective on B2Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.01.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $310.78 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 2,160.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,307,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,270 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 52.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,074,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469,933 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the third quarter worth $94,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 142.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,668,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,531 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 15.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,533,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,195,000 after purchasing an additional 332,954 shares during the period.

B2Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.