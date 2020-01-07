B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Gap Up to $3.88

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.78, but opened at $3.88. B2Gold shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 7,742,800 shares traded.
Several research firms have weighed in on BTG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank set a $5.30 price objective on B2Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.01.
B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $310.78 million during the quarter.
B2Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)
B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.
Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?
Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.