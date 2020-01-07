Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

AZRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Azure Power Global from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays upgraded Azure Power Global from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Azure Power Global in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.20 price target for the company. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Azure Power Global in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.04.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

NYSE:AZRE opened at $12.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $520.80 million, a PE ratio of 97.18 and a beta of 1.29. Azure Power Global has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $13.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.67.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The energy company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.60 million. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. On average, research analysts predict that Azure Power Global will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZRE. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 16.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,065 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 20.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,161 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 27,901 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 16.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,791,165 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,897,000 after buying an additional 249,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 64.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 72,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. 53.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.