AVIVA PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Trading Down 0.2%

AVIVA PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.79 and last traded at $10.88, approximately 35,516 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 151,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVVIY. Citigroup cut shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVIVA PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered AVIVA PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. AVIVA PLC/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Get AVIVA PLC/ADR alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.22. The stock has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for AVIVA PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVIVA PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.