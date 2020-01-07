Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.25 target price on the medical device company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Avinger, Inc. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling image-guided, catheter-based systems to treat peripheral arterial disease. The company’s product consists of Lightbox imaging console, Wildcat, Kittycat, Ocelot, Ocelot PIXL, Ocelot MVRX and Juicebox. Avinger, Inc. is based in Redwood City, California. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avinger from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Avinger in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Avinger stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. Avinger has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.48.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.10). Avinger had a negative net margin of 237.51% and a negative return on equity of 197.22%. The company had revenue of $2.41 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Avinger will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avinger during the third quarter worth $37,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avinger during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avinger by 362.9% during the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 794,768 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 623,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

