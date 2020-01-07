Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avangrid, Inc. is an energy and utility company. The company operates regulated utilities, electricity generation and natural gas storage primarily in the United States. Avangrid, Inc. is based in New Gloucester, United States. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Avangrid from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Avangrid currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.14.

Shares of AGR opened at $50.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.12. Avangrid has a 52-week low of $47.45 and a 52-week high of $52.85.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avangrid will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 253.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 32,830 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1,278.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 24,036 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 13.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 2.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the period. 14.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

