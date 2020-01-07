AT&T (NYSE:T) Rating Reiterated by Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AT&T from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a market perform rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price target on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.22.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.16. 4,694,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,026,470. The stock has a market cap of $285.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.49. AT&T has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.7% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 227,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in AT&T by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,612,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,024,000 after acquiring an additional 190,346 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 43,469 shares during the period. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,817,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,909,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

