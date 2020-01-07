Atlas Financial (NASDAQ:AFH) Stock Price Up 10.9%

Atlas Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFH) shares rose 10.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.51, approximately 184,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 116,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.50.

Get Atlas Financial alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Financial in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Atlas Financial by 68.0% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 76,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 30,885 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Atlas Financial by 177.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 956,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 612,211 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlas Financial during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in Atlas Financial during the second quarter worth about $145,000. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting commercial automobile insurance policies in the United States. Its automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. The company focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, including taxi cabs, non-emergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business autos.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.