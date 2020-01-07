Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Trading Up 18.5%

Astrotech Corp (NASDAQ:ASTC) traded up 18.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.29 and last traded at $2.24, 209,600 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 66% from the average session volume of 126,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Astrotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Get Astrotech alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.08.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The aerospace company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter.

Astrotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASTC)

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Astro Scientific and Astral Images Corporation. The Astro Scientific segment manufactures chemical detection and analysis instrumentation that detects and identifies trace amounts of explosives and narcotics.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Astrotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.