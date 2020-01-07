Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AIZ. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $133.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.97. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.48. Assurant has a 12-month low of $90.01 and a 12-month high of $134.25.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Assurant will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 43.45%.

In other Assurant news, EVP Tammy L. Schultz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles John Koch sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.28, for a total transaction of $249,038.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,765 shares of company stock valued at $2,970,236. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Assurant by 11.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Assurant by 3.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Assurant by 2.9% during the second quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Assurant by 0.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Assurant by 0.8% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

