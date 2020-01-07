Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ASNA opened at $7.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.12. Ascena Retail Group has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $66.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.53.

Get Ascena Retail Group alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 190.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,661,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709,522 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 8,036.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,921,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836,331 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Ascena Retail Group during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ascena Retail Group during the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 127.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 183,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 102,631 shares in the last quarter.

Ascena Retail Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through four segments: Premium Fashion, Value Fashion, Plus Fashion, and Kids Fashion. It offers a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; and lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom accessories.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ascena Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascena Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.