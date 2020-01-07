Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of NASDAQ ASNA opened at $7.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.12. Ascena Retail Group has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $66.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.53.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 190.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,661,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709,522 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 8,036.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,921,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836,331 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Ascena Retail Group during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ascena Retail Group during the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 127.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 183,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 102,631 shares in the last quarter.
Ascena Retail Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through four segments: Premium Fashion, Value Fashion, Plus Fashion, and Kids Fashion. It offers a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; and lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom accessories.
