Asanko Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asanko Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) (TSE:AKG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Asanko Gold Inc. is a gold producer with its flagship asset, the Asanko Gold Mine, located in Ghana, West Africa. Asanko Gold Inc., formerly known as Keegan Resources Inc., is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2.20 price target on shares of Asanko Gold in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of AKG opened at $0.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.94. Asanko Gold has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.10.

In other Asanko Gold news, insider Schlederer John acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Also, insider Campbell Christopher acquired 40,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.67 per share, for a total transaction of $26,779.55. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 213,032 shares of company stock worth $137,576.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Asanko Gold by 5,886.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 598,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 588,662 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asanko Gold by 4.1% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 22,685,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,751,000 after purchasing an additional 883,413 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Asanko Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Asanko Gold by 178.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 93,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sun Valley Gold LLC boosted its position in shares of Asanko Gold by 23.7% during the second quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC now owns 24,578,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704,909 shares in the last quarter.

Asanko Gold Company Profile

Asanko Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa.

