ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 15,199,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 7,716,527 shares.The stock last traded at $20.04 and had previously closed at $19.97.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARQL. ValuEngine downgraded ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded ArQule from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of ArQule in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ArQule currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.78.

The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.25 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.43 and its 200 day moving average is $10.84.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. ArQule had a negative return on equity of 33.10% and a negative net margin of 805.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ArQule, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARQL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ArQule in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,876,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ArQule by 270.1% during the 3rd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,701,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701,273 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ArQule by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,203,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414,745 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in ArQule during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,727,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ArQule during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,419,000. 74.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL)

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual inhibitor of wild type and C481S-mutant Bruton's tyrosine kinase that is in Phase I trial for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options; and miransertib (ARQ 092), a potent and selective inhibitor of the protein kinase B (AKT), a serine/threonine kinase, which is in Phase Ib in combination with the hormonal therapy and anastrozole in patients with advanced endometrial cancer.

