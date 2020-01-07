Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €9.25 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €9.25 ($10.76) target price on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Nord/LB set a €8.40 ($9.77) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €9.50 ($11.05) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. UBS Group set a €8.30 ($9.65) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €8.80 ($10.23) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €8.70 ($10.12).

Get Aroundtown alerts:

ETR:AT1 traded down €0.07 ($0.08) on Monday, reaching €7.90 ($9.19). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,906,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. Aroundtown has a 1-year low of €6.85 ($7.97) and a 1-year high of €8.04 ($9.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.56, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion and a PE ratio of 6.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €7.50.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.