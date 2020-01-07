Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.12

Argonaut Gold Inc (TSE:AR)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.12 and traded as low as $1.97. Argonaut Gold shares last traded at $2.03, with a volume of 1,112,138 shares changing hands.

AR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.99 million and a P/E ratio of -107.37.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$88.25 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Argonaut Gold Inc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets include the El Castillo mine located in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the San Agustin project located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

