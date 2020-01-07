Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCT) shares rose 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.55 and last traded at $10.46, approximately 122,598 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 103,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

The stock has a market cap of $150.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.55.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $3.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 160.16% and a negative net margin of 63.05%. Equities analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Andy Sassine bought 5,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $54,964.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,610,023.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $151,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 23.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $390,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $1,282,000. 30.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

