Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Shares Up 7.6%

Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS)’s share price shot up 7.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.81 and last traded at $0.80, 810,459 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 10% from the average session volume of 897,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AQMS. Alliance Global Partners lowered Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Aqua Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aqua Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Get Aqua Metals alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.54.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million. Aqua Metals had a negative return on equity of 71.49% and a negative net margin of 879.24%. Equities research analysts expect that Aqua Metals Inc will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Judd Merrill sold 106,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $75,284.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 380,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,948.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen Cotton sold 197,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $139,933.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 816,793 shares in the company, valued at $579,923.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Aqua Metals by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Aqua Metals by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 17,890 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Aqua Metals by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 121,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 21,273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Aqua Metals by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 837,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 48,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aqua Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. 25.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS)

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.