Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.69 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) will post sales of $69.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Appian’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $70.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $69.50 million. Appian posted sales of $60.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Appian will report full-year sales of $265.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $265.40 million to $266.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $308.61 million, with estimates ranging from $305.15 million to $311.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Appian had a negative net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 61.04%. The company had revenue of $69.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on APPN shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Appian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.16.

Appian stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.89. 285,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. Appian has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $62.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.35. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -48.61 and a beta of 0.85.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 23,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $967,428.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 16,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,772. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total transaction of $760,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,600.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,400 shares of company stock worth $4,164,135 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Appian by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Appian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,533,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Appian by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 16,370 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Appian by 242.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Appian by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 182,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 68,414 shares during the last quarter. 41.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

