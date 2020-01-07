Apex Global Brands (NASDAQ:APEX) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apex Global Brands (NASDAQ:APEX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of Apex Global Brands stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. Apex Global Brands has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $2.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.97.
About Apex Global Brands
