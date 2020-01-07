AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Shares Gap Up to $22.65

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.60, but opened at $22.65. AngloGold Ashanti shares last traded at $22.72, with a volume of 3,791,400 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $26.60 to $26.10 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.23.

The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.87, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of -0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AU. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 11.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,063,368 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,939,000 after buying an additional 110,535 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 391.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,147,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,941,000 after purchasing an additional 913,700 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 23.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,781 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 17.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,378,854 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $309,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,271 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the second quarter valued at approximately $479,000. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

