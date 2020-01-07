AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Shares Gap Up to $22.65

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.60, but opened at $22.65. AngloGold Ashanti shares last traded at $22.72, with a volume of 3,791,400 shares traded.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $26.60 to $26.10 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.23.
The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.87, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of -0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile (NYSE:AU)
AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
