Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Anaplan in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anaplan from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Anaplan currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.06.

Shares of Anaplan stock opened at $55.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.62 and its 200 day moving average is $52.05. Anaplan has a twelve month low of $24.25 and a twelve month high of $60.36.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 46.75%. The firm had revenue of $89.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Anaplan will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $1,704,930.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,918. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $1,312,200.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 229,705 shares of company stock worth $11,441,019. 37.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Anaplan by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Anaplan by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Anaplan by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Anaplan by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Anaplan in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

