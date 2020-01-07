Analysts Set Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Target Price at $34.92

Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.92.

STLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $35.00 price objective on Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Longbow Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Shares of STLD traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,388,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,340. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.00 and its 200 day moving average is $30.78. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $25.02 and a 12-month high of $39.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.67.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.