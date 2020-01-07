Analysts Set Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) PT at $18.80

Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.80.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, insider (Rick) Anthon Richard purchased 6,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.01 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 251.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 70,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 50,387 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 35,693 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BSM stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.32. The stock had a trading volume of 284,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,300. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Black Stone Minerals has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $18.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.78.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 48.19% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The firm had revenue of $137.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.62 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

