Analysts Set Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) PT at $18.80

Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.80.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.
In related news, insider (Rick) Anthon Richard purchased 6,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.01 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.
BSM stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.32. The stock had a trading volume of 284,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,300. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Black Stone Minerals has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $18.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.78.
Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 48.19% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The firm had revenue of $137.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.62 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Black Stone Minerals
Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.
Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.