Analysts Expect Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.87 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) will announce $3.87 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ecolab’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.84 billion and the highest is $3.91 billion. Ecolab reported sales of $3.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full year sales of $15.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.92 billion to $15.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $15.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.24 billion to $15.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ecolab.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ECL. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.17.

Shares of ECL traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $187.71. 1,294,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,260. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $146.20 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.81%.

In other Ecolab news, insider Catelan Leanne bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $58,000.00. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in Ecolab by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 72,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Ecolab by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 39,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Ecolab by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 74.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

