Analysts Expect DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.77 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) will announce $3.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.55 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.98 billion. DTE Energy posted sales of $3.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full year sales of $13.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.43 billion to $13.50 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $14.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.78 billion to $14.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover DTE Energy.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.09). DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share.

DTE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $141.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho set a $134.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $145.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 4.3% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 35.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in DTE Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in DTE Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DTE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.98. The stock had a trading volume of 955,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,633. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $108.52 and a twelve month high of $134.37. The stock has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $1.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.29%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

