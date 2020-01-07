Analysts Expect Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) to Post -$0.10 EPS

Equities analysts expect Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) to post ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Atlantica Yield’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.00. Atlantica Yield posted earnings per share of ($0.79) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantica Yield will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.67. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $2.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Atlantica Yield.

Get Atlantica Yield alerts:

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $293.37 million for the quarter. Atlantica Yield had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 1.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AY shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Atlantica Yield in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Atlantica Yield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of Atlantica Yield stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.67. 249,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,352. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.92 and its 200 day moving average is $24.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 63.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23. Atlantica Yield has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $26.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Atlantica Yield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 390.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Atlantica Yield by 1,370.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 918,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,133,000 after buying an additional 856,324 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Atlantica Yield in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Atlantica Yield by 268.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 7,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Atlantica Yield by 335.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 140,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Atlantica Yield by 400.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 57,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 45,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Yield Company Profile

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

Read More: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlantica Yield (AY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Yield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.