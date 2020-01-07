Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Shares Gap Up to $0.60

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.55, but opened at $0.60. Ampio Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 2,506,100 shares changing hands.
Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.
About Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee.
Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.