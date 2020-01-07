Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Shares Gap Up to $0.60

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.55, but opened at $0.60. Ampio Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 2,506,100 shares changing hands.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMPE. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 207.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,537 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 100,902 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 532.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,025 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 126,291 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $171,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $34,000.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee.

