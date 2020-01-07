Amie Thuener O’toole Sells 55 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,350.56, for a total value of $74,280.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amie Thuener O’toole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,279.57, for a total value of $70,376.35.

On Monday, November 4th, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total value of $68,928.30.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $33.55 on Monday, reaching $1,394.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,731,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,208. The firm has a market cap of $938.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,335.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,233.47. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,025.00 and a 1-year high of $1,396.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by ($2.45). The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $13.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,370.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,486.44.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 467 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 10,468 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,996,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 12,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,468,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

