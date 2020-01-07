American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $91.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of American States Water have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company’s electricity and water utility customer base is expanding steadily. It makes systematic investments to strengthen aging infrastructure and payout regular dividends. The company possesses some of the strongest credit ratings in the water utility space. The company’s subsidiary, American States Utility Services, has long-term contracts with 11 military bases after it received another long-term service contract from Fort Riley, Kansas in September. The company has been consistently paying out dividends to shareholders since 1931. However, American States Water’s dependence on California for generating a significant chunk of earnings is a significant drawback. Also, the company operates in a highly-regulated environment.”

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of American States Water from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

AWR opened at $84.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.03 and a 200 day moving average of $85.56. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of -0.15. American States Water has a 12 month low of $63.27 and a 12 month high of $96.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $134.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American States Water news, Director Lloyd E. Ross sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total value of $45,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,080.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $38,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,700 shares of company stock valued at $152,464. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWR. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in American States Water by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 98,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in American States Water by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in American States Water by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in American States Water by 302.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in American States Water in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. 73.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

