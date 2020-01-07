American Brivision (Holding) (OTCMKTS:ABVC) Raised to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Brivision (Holding) (OTCMKTS:ABVC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of American Brivision (Holding) stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average of $8.13. American Brivision has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $36.00.

American Brivision (Holding) (OTCMKTS:ABVC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter.

American BriVision (Holding) Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs and medical devices to fulfill unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's licensed products include ABV-1501, a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer; ABV-1502, a combination therapy for solid tumors with Anti-PD1; ABV-1503, a combination therapy for chronic lymphocytic leukemia; ABV-1504 for depressive disorders; ABV-1505, a combination therapy for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; BFC-1401, a vitreous substitute for vitrectomy; and Maitake combination therapy.

