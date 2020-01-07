American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $50.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “American Assets, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns, operates, acquires and develops retail and office properties primarily in Southern California, Northern California and Hawaii. The trusts assets include retail properties, office properties, Waikiki Beach Walk property and multifamily properties. American Assets, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

AAT opened at $46.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.78. American Assets Trust has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $49.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.30.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.33). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $98.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.72 million. As a group, analysts expect that American Assets Trust will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is presently 57.42%.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Barton sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $1,120,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,798.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 37.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Assets Trust by 39.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,716,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,594,000 after buying an additional 2,198,588 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Assets Trust by 17.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,750,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,190,000 after buying an additional 1,153,452 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Assets Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,314,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in American Assets Trust by 105.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,659,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,195,000 after buying an additional 850,678 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in American Assets Trust by 61.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,902,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,649,000 after buying an additional 725,298 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

