Ameri (NASDAQ:AMRH) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ameri (NASDAQ:AMRH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Ameri stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. Ameri has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Ameri by 250.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ameri by 819.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 152,619 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ameri during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 50.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameri Holdings, Inc specializes in delivering SAP cloud, digital and enterprise services to clients worldwide. Its services center around SAP and include technology consulting, business intelligence, cloud services, application development/integration and maintenance, implementation services, infrastructure services, and independent validation services, all of which can be delivered as a set of managed services or on an on-demand service basis, or a combination of both.

