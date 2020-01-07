AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $386.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.68. AMERCO has a twelve month low of $335.12 and a twelve month high of $426.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $367.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $374.77.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.94 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. AMERCO had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AMERCO will post 17.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.

In other AMERCO news, major shareholder Edward J. Shoen acquired 1,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $373.87 per share, for a total transaction of $714,091.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UHAL. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AMERCO by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in AMERCO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in AMERCO by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AMERCO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in AMERCO by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.22% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

