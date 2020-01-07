Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) Director Julie D. Klapstein Sells 250 Shares

Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) Director Julie D. Klapstein sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.29, for a total transaction of $41,072.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,928.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of AMED stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $168.45. 212,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,982. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Amedisys Inc has a 52 week low of $106.65 and a 52 week high of $169.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $494.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.14 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amedisys Inc will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Amedisys by 286.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,405 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $163,831,000 after purchasing an additional 999,892 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Amedisys by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,009,576 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $132,265,000 after purchasing an additional 39,594 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Amedisys by 0.9% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 669,017 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $87,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Amedisys by 9.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 601,676 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,825,000 after purchasing an additional 53,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Amedisys by 7.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 502,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $61,052,000 after purchasing an additional 34,375 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

