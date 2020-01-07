Amarillo Biosciences (OTCMKTS:AMAR) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of Amarillo Biosciences Inc (OTCMKTS:AMAR) fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.28, 20,252 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 88% from the average session volume of 10,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average of $0.38.

Get Amarillo Biosciences alerts:

Amarillo Biosciences (OTCMKTS:AMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Amarillo Biosciences had a negative net margin of 10,718.75% and a negative return on equity of 428.46%.

Amarillo Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of biologics for the treatment of human and animal diseases. The company owns or licenses five issued patents related to the low-dose oral delivery of interferon; and owns one issued patent on its dietary supplement, Maxisal. It focuses on research for the treatment of human disease indications primarily influenza, hepatitis C, thrombocytopenia, and other indications using natural human interferon alpha.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Amarillo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarillo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.