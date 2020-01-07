Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ATUS. Citigroup upped their price target on Altice USA from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Altice USA from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Nomura upped their price target on Altice USA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Altice USA from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Altice USA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.75.

Get Altice USA alerts:

ATUS opened at $28.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 352.25 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.54 and a 200-day moving average of $27.22. Altice USA has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Altice USA will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker sold 12,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $345,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,677. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 45.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Altice USA by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Whitnell & Co. acquired a new position in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Altice USA by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.21% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.