Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited is engaged in designing, developing and supplying a broad range of power semiconductors globally, including a portfolio of Power MOSFET and Power IC products. The Company seeks to differentiate itself by integrating its expertise in device physics, process technology, design and advanced packaging to optimize product performance and cost. Its portfolio of products targets high-volume end-market applications, such as notebooks, netbooks, flat panel displays, mobile phone battery packs, set-top boxes, portable media players and power supplies. The products are incorporated into devices by original equipment manufacturers, or OEMs. The Company utilizes third-party foundries for all of its wafer fabrication and it deploys and implements its proprietary MOSFET processes at these third party foundries. The Company relies upon its in-house capacity and an associated provider for most of its packaging and testing requirements. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital set a $18.00 price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

NASDAQ:AOSL traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.30. 71,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,505. The company has a market cap of $323.81 million, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.71. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $14.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bing Xue sold 8,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total transaction of $116,395.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 21.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after buying an additional 377,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 259,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 8,387 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 65.6% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 67,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 11.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,170,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,935,000 after buying an additional 117,917 shares during the last quarter. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

