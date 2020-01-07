Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.43

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.43 and traded as low as $9.40. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions shares last traded at $9.69, with a volume of 93,236 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDRX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average is $10.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $445.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

