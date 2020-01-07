Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allot Communications Ltd. is a leading provider of intelligent IP service optimization solutions. Designed for carriers, service providers and enterprises, Allot solutions apply deep packet inspection technology to transform broadband pipes into smart networks. This creates the visibility and control vital to manage applications, services and subscribers, guarantee quality of service, contain operating costs and maximize revenue. Allot believes in listening to customers and provides them access to its global network of visionaries, innovators and support engineers. “

Get Allot Communications alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Allot Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Allot Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of ALLT stock opened at $9.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Allot Communications has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $9.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.90.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $27.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Allot Communications will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allot Communications stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,442 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned about 0.31% of Allot Communications worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allot Communications (ALLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.