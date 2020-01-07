Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) will post ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.58) and the highest is ($0.40). Allena Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.46) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Allena Pharmaceuticals.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.08).

ALNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Allena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.96.

NASDAQ:ALNA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,309. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $9.60. The stock has a market cap of $63.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.73.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALNA. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 41,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

