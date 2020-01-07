Algorand Trading Up 3.5% Over Last Week (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00002973 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax, CoinEx and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. Algorand has a total market cap of $118.65 million and $43.39 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00188664 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.38 or 0.01462299 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00122755 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00024237 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand’s total supply is 3,036,988,030 coins and its circulating supply is 505,716,187 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Algorand Coin Trading

Algorand can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, Hotbit and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

